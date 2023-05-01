Beef sticks donated to local blood centers from farmers in Winnebago and Stephenson Counties

In honor of National Beef Month, the Stephenson/Winnebago County Beef Association has donated beef sticks to the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Beef Month is to honor everyone involved in the beef industry from farmers to processors.
The sticks are limited, but will be available at the Freeport Donor Center, 461 South St.
|Monday:
|9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.
|Tuesday
|9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.
|Wednesday:
|11:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.
|Thursday:
|11:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.
|Friday:
|8:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.
|Saturday {every 2nd Sat. of the month (May 14)} :
|7:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.
|Sunday:
|Closed
|
Making appointments online is encouraged at the RRVBC website, but the center also accepts walk-ins.
First time donors should bring a photo ID with them, and can be 16 or older with signed parental consent.
A single unit of blood can be donated every 56 days.