Becca's Closet provides over 2 thousand dresses for girls in need.

ROCKORD (WREX) -- Local Charity gives girls free dresses for upcoming homecoming celebrations.
Becca's closet is a local charity that provides free dresses, jewelry, Shoes, and even makeup to girls in need. They have re-opened this homecoming season with the goal of giving girls everything they need to have the perfect night out.
Grace Ellsworth, who once searched for her dress, says this organization made her dreams come true.
"Not being able to come from money I never thought that I would be able to have that extraordinary glamourous dress,” said Ellsworth.
She continued to say,
"It felt like I actually had that princess like Cinderella moment of wow can I actually find a dress in my size that I love,” said Ellsworth.
With over 2,000 thousand dresses donated this year,Leaders at Becca's closet say there's something for everyone.
"We still pull out the dresses that are long some do want those, but they're looking for the shorter dress and something maybe a little bit flashier than prom, homecomings are quite different,” said Executive Director, Sheryl Thorgerson.
Becca's closet will be open every Saturdayin September from 9 am to 12 pm. Becca's closet is inside the Lutheran church of the good shepherd off Rockton Avenue. The group will also have dresses available again during prom season.