'Becca's Closet' bringing hundreds of dresses to those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — From a donor to the dance floor, 'Becca's Closet' is providing dresses and formal attire to those in need, one person at a time. Becca's closet, originally started out of Florida, working through over 20 churches across the nation, and providing dresses to those in need in a Rockford church as well.
"All of us have seen those special moments where a girl puts on the right dress and you immediately know that that is the dress for her," Executive Director for Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries, Bob Black said.
"The great thing is, is we get to see that dozens of times. In every single season, every girl has a special dress, and a special fit, and I can't think of anywhere else where we get to go, and try on many different styles."
With over 1,500 dresses at the local Rockford chapter, and multiple more coming in each day, Becca's Closet is gearing up this prom season, to provide the perfect dress, shoes, and jewelry to anyone who might need them.
"Every dress has a story...I get so many calls, and every person who donates a dress, is not just donating a pile of fabric and buttons, they're donating a dress with a story and the memories attached to it," Black said.
"We care for all those dresses, and care for all those stories, and nurture those, to pass them on to the next girl."
Although in previous years, Becca's Closet has worked out of Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries, this year, donors and recipients can meet at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 3300 Rural St.. Appointments are required. Dates include, April 15th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 23rd 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and April 29th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Appointments can be made by calling 779-707-1255 or emailing director@ralm.faith .