Bears Hall of Famer gives speech during annual dinner for Belvidere Chamber of Commerce

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and member of the 1985 Bears Super Bowl team shared some words of wisdom about leadership Tuesday night at an annual dinner for the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hampton shook hands, signed autographs and took pictures with chamber members. He also gave his take on the Bears chances this season.
It was Hampton's advice on leadership and teamwork during his keynote speech that had hundreds of people heading out to Sam's Ristorante in Rockford.
The Hall of Famer says just like a team, no one can do it alone. Business takes teamwork to succeed.
Hampton played defensive line for the Bears for 12 seasons from 1979-1990 and was part of the 1985 team that beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
He was elected to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame in 2002. Fans now hear him on the radio as the host of The Bears Post Game Show on WGN Radio in Chicago.