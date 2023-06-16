Bears forward with Arlington Park Race Course demolition

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — The Chicago Bears move forward today with the demolition of Arlington Race Course despite an uncertain future.
Earlier, crews started clearing exterior parts of the track today. Arlington Heights officials say the grandstand structure is a part of the next demolition phase that could take place in December.
Since purchasing the race course, several other suburbs, including Naperville And Waukegan, have courted the Bears to build a new stadium.
There also is a possibility the team could say in Chicago as Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders are trying to find ways to keep them there.