Be on the lookout for Back-To-School Scams

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Better Business Bureau is warning parents on back-to-school scams in height of inflation and product shortages.
One of the biggest ways scammers are targeting people is through online shopping, special discounts on familiar websites like target or Walmart, added numbers or symbols in the website URL, pop-up adds promising deals on technology and school supplies and emails ending with Gmail instead of dot com.
Director of Rockford Regional Better Business Bureau, Dennis Horton, warns parents of these scams and what small things to do to make sure this doesn't happen to you.
"Mouse over the URL to make sure it is a legitimate URL, and take note of it," he said.
"If it's in an email that you get with an offer, take not of where that email is coming from."
Some ways to protect yourself is to shop early and get ahead of deals by shopping in stores instead of online.