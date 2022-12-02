 Skip to main content
Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Be a Santa to a Senior is back!

This holiday season, the Rockford community will be supporting this festive program for the 5th year.

People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior.

The trees are up across the area now through December 19th.

This is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

· Chicago Fittings Corporation – 3170 E. Colley Road in Beloit, WI

· The Flower Bin – 227 Logan Ave in Belvidere, IL

