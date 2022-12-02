Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Be a Santa to a Senior is back!
This holiday season, the Rockford community will be supporting this festive program for the 5th year.
People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior.
The trees are up across the area now through December 19th.
This is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
· Chicago Fittings Corporation – 3170 E. Colley Road in Beloit, WI
· The Flower Bin – 227 Logan Ave in Belvidere, IL