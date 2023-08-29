BBB warns peak apartment rental demand sets the perfect stage for scammers

ROCKFORD -- Late summer and early fall are peak times for apartment seekers leading into October, one of the busiest moving months of the year.
With interest rates at their highest levels in over 20 years, keeping thousands of potential homebuyers out of the market, the intense competition will create a perfect storm to make apartment rental scams very lucrative for con artists this year.
“Scammers feed on situations where people feel pressured to make decisions fast without doing their due diligence,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“With a hot job market and people moving to new cities, plus the time pressures to avoid the winter months, apartment shoppers must be cautious because rental scams can be very costly. Along with finding another residence, renters should also be concerned with identity theft.”
The Better Business Bureau warns anyone looking to rent an apartment to be on high alert for fake websites, fraudulent apartment ads, and scam emails and texts. New technology, coupled with social media platforms, provide scammers with precise tools to trick people.
Victims can find themselves responding to online rental listings that tout a beautiful home, low rent, and great amenities. Con artists often use real photos and steal apartment descriptions from other websites, so it looks legitimate.
The scammer “landlord” will reply to your inquiry that they are unable to show the property because they are out of town, in the hospital, or some other excuse.
Fraudsters also create a false sense of urgency, telling you that others are interested, so you must act immediately. They will ask for a security deposit and/or the first month’s rent to reserve the property. The scammer may claim that you can see the property through a rental agent, but only after you pay the deposit.
In some versions of the scam, the “landlord” will require prospective tenants to complete an application form, which asks for personal details like your Social Security number and bank account information.
Victims may pay application fees, deposits, credit check fees, and sometimes advance rent before they realize they are dealing with fraud. No matter the details, the result is the same once you send the money. The “landlord” will stop responding to messages and disappear.
BBB Tips to avoid apartment rental scams:
There are many great and trustworthy rental firms and agents. You can start your research at BBB.ORG
Watch out for deals that are too good. Scammers lure you in by promising low rents, extra amenities, and a great location. If the price seems much better than elsewhere, it could be a scam.
Search online for similar properties. Do a search for the listing, scammer’s email address, or phone number. Also do an image search of the property. If you find the same ad listed in other cities, that’s a huge red flag.
See the property in person. Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met for an apartment you haven’t seen. If you can’t visit an apartment or house yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it is what was advertised.
Don’t pay a stranger with cash transfer apps. Many scammers now ask for
payments through peer-to-peer (P2P) apps instead of wired funds or prepaid
debit/gift cards. Only use these apps with people you know. It's ok to pay a landlord you trust with Venmo, Zelle, or another P2P app, but don't use this payment method to secure an apartment or pay a deposit.
If you’ve been the victim of a rental scam, even if you didn’t lose money, use your experience to help others avoid falling prey by reporting it at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
For more information Check BBB.org for business reviews and ratings and look for the BBB Seal, The Sign of a Better Business.