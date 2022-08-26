BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of federal student loan relief

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials are warning those looking to get relief from student loan debt that scammers may be on the prowl.
On Wednesday, Pres. Biden announced that the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 in debt for millions of Americans who received federal student loans.
In the wake of the announcement, the Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers trying to steal personal information from those trying to get relief.
In fact, officials from the BBB say that incidents involving student loan forgiveness have already been reported.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, says scams like these can happen with any big government initiative, such as the moratorium on evictions and other relief programs during the pandemic.
"As student loan holders navigate the new forgiveness program, con artists will undoubtedly be there to take advantage of any confusion," Horton says. "Always be sure to do your research before sharing any personal information."
LOCAL REACTION: Stateline lawmakers react to Biden's announcement about student debt relief
The BBB says people can avoid getting scammed by following a few steps.
Get to know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. Make sure to do your research before giving out your personal information.
Never pay for a free government program. Scammers will often trick people into paying, including asking for advanced processing fees or fees for additional or faster benefits.
Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the government. In general, the government will not contact you through these methods unless you give them permission.
Watch for phony government agencies or programs. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites to sound like a legitimate agency. Do your research before agreeing to anything from someone claiming to be from the government.
LOCAL COVERAGE: Graduate says Biden student loan relief is a step in the right direction
If you think something is suspicious, reach out to the agency directly. Find official contact information and call them to verify.
Be careful, even if the information comes from a friend. During the pandemic, the BBB received many reports of hacked social media accounts being used to spread government impostor scams.
Some of the relevant official government websites include the Department of Education and the Federal Student Aid office of the Education Dept.