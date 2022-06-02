BBB warns of scammers impersonating government officials taking thousands of dollars from victims

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau issued a warning Thursday that scammers are attempting to take money from victims by posing as government officials and threatening arrests and offering fake grant funds.
A study, released by the BBB Thursday, says scammers are pretending to be officials from the Social Security Administration, the IRS, Medicare, and other government agencies in attempts to steal personal information and money.
The BBB says the scammers can threaten arrest if the attempted victim does not give away bank account information to pay a fee immediately. The scammers may also make up a story that you are eligible for a government grant, but that a fee is required to get it.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, urges anyone receiving these messages to ignore them.
"The con artists want your money and personal information to steal your identity," Horton says. "BBB is warning the public to use caution if they are contacted by a government agency demanding money or offering a government grant for a fee."
Data from the BBB shows that victims lost more money in government grant scams in 2021 than in 2020. The median loss in the scams rose from $800 to $1,000, becoming the eighth riskiest scam reported to the BBB last year.
More than two in three of the government imposter scams last year referenced Social Security, with consumers losing nearly $500,000. Some of the scammers threaten arrest if a fee is not paid immediately, also claiming that the victim's social security number had been compromised and used in a crime.
Scammers have also reportedly impersonated IRS agents, threatening arrest unless all back taxes are paid.
In government grant fraud cases, the scammers have contacted the victim through a hacked social media account, telling them about a grant program with a small fee to enter into. After the victim pays the first fee, the scammers add various fees without receiving any grants, losing their money and personal information.
The BBB says the following tips can help keep you from being a victim of a government impostor scam:
- Government agencies, such as the SSA and IRS, do not call people with threats or promises of money
- Do not trust your caller ID, as scammers can spoof legitimate numbers. Check with the real agency by going to their website directly, then contact them.
- Do not click on links inside a text message or email allegedly coming from a government agency.
- Social Security numbers are never "suspended." The SSA will never threaten to arrest you because of an identity theft problem.
- Never provide your bank account information to anyone who calls you claiming to be from a government agency, such as the IRS. The IRS generally makes its first contact with people by regular mail, not by phone, about taxes.
- Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. No government agency will take those forms of payment.
- Don't pay for a "free" government grant. It isn't free if you must pay money for a "free" grant. Here is more information on official government grants.
If you receive a suspicious email or phone call, you can file a report with the Better Business Bureau. Many government agencies also have their own fraud reporting systems, including the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Federal Trade Commission.