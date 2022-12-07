BBB warning of pet scams during the holidays

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of pet scams, especially as we head into the holiday season.
A study conducted by the BBB finds that victims are losing an average of $850 in pet scams this year, up 60% from 2017 when the BBB began tracking the data.
According to the BBB, scams involving Yorkies, Dachshunds, and French Bulldogs make up nearly 30% of all puppy scams. More than 40 breeds, however, have been mentioned by consumers.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, says buyers should be cautious when shopping for any breed online.
"These scams remain consistently profitable for scammers because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money," Horton says.
The BBB says that while cases are down this past year, consumer losses to pet scams in North America are expected to be more than $2 million, down by about a third since a peak of more than $3 million in 2020-2021.
Historically, pet scams make up around one in four online shopping frauds reported to the BBB, on track to make up around 18% of reports this year.
Pet scammers typically lure people in with fake websites and promises of cure puppies, then ask for more money for shipping or special crates. The BBB says consumers say it is easy to be swept up in the moment's emotions when buying a pet and push forward despite reservations.
"Because purchasing a pet can be such an emotionally charged experience, BBB urges consumers to be on high alert for scams," Dennis Horton says.
According to data from the BBB, reports show that those who tried to buy pets without seeing them in-person, use hard-to-track payment methods such as payment apps, and accept extra charges such as shipping insurance or special cages, are at an increased risk of being scammed.
The BBB says prosecutions in puppy cases can be tough for law enforcement to fight, since perpetrators are often outside of the country and they can vanish quickly after appearing.
If you see a scam, even if you weren't directly affected, you are urged to report it to the BBB's ScamTracker.