"Battle of the Badges" blood donation event

ROCKFORD, Ill. — "Battle of the Badges" blood donation drive at Rock River Blood Center started Monday.
The competition is between the Rockford Police Department and the Rockford Fire Department to see who can get the most blood donations for their respective sides.
Heidi Ognibene, C.O.O for the Blood Center says that during the summer months donations are especially needed because of people participating in more high-risk activities.
"There are more activities that lend toward trauma, so not having enough donors because people are busy and having more trauma definitely makes a difference in our blood supply," Ognibene said.
The competition runs through Friday, July 14.
All you need to do to donate to the challenge is go to any of the RRVBC locations and say which department you want your donation under.
Eligible blood donation centers:
Downtown Donor Center
418 N. Longwood Street, Rockford, IL 61107
Perryville Donor Center
3065 North Perryville Road, Rockford, IL 61114
Blood Donation Van July 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
City of Rockford Wellness Center, 120 N. 3rd St. Rockford, IL 61107