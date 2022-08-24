Bat identified as rabies-positive in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department reports a bat was recently identified as rabies-positive in Boone County.
The department also warns residents that the presence of rabies can be a serious risk to pets and family members.
Residents are recommended to avoid contact with bats as they start becoming more active during this time of year.
In Illinois, bats are the primary carrier of rabies.
Boone County residents are asked to call Boone County Animal Control if a bat is found inside the come.
Call 815-547-7774, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
After hours, call the Boone County Sheriff non-emergency dispatch at 815-544-2144 and they will contact an Animal Service's Official.
“It’s important to remember that you should never try to approach or catch a bat, or any wild animal, in your home. If you suspect exposure to bats, report that exposure immediately to the Health Department at 815-544-2951, Ext. 2.” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator at the Boone County Health Department.
The best way to protect yourself is to seal cracks, chimney holes, or other areas around the home that may allow a bat to enter.
In addition, pets should be kept up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals.
Humans can get rabies after they are bitten by an infected animal.
Rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into the eyes, nose, mouth, or wound.
“You cannot tell by looking at a bat if it is rabid. The animal does not have to be aggressive or exhibit other symptoms to have rabies,” said Rick Borrett, Operational Supervisor for Boone County Animal Control.
“Any wild mammal, such as a raccoon, skunk, fox, coyote or bat, can have rabies and transmit it to humans.”
Without preventative treatment, rabies can be fatal.
If you have been bitten or exposed to a bat, seek medical attention immediately, as rabies immune globulin and a vaccine series need to be administered as quickly as possible.
Changes to any animal's normal behavior can be early signs of rabies.
Normally nocturnal, bats that are active during the day or found on the ground is more likely to be rabid.
More information about bats and rabies can be found here.