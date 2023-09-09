 Skip to main content
Bark In The Park returns, bringing resources to Rockford dog owners

ROCKFORD —  State Representative Dave Vella invited dog owners and pet lovers to the 2nd Bark In The Park event at the Midway Village walking path.

This event provides pet safety tips, vendors specializing in dog treats, and even a demonstration by the Rockford Police Department K-9 Unit.

The goal is to bring community members together and showcase resources tailored to pet owners within the community.

"In our office, we concentrate on providing as many services as possible. We also want to ensure that our dog owners get served. It’s an opportunity to showcase what our organizations and vendors in our community are providing dog services,” said Ricardo Montoya Picazo, Chief Of Staff, Office of State Representative Dave Vella, IL-68th District.

Vella plans to bring Bark In The Park back again for a third year.

