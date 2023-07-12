Rockford alderman to make push to reconsider Barber Colman labor agreement vote

ROCKFORD — One of Rockford's most controversial votes could be back before aldermen on Monday.

14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne confirmed to WREX on Wednesday night that he will make a motion to reconsider Monday's vote for a Project Labor Agreement (PLA), meaning aldermen could vote again on the matter.

The amendment to the historic Colman Yards project passed by the slimmest of margins, 7-6, "killing" the project as it stood according to Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni.

However, there was a key person missing from Monday's vote, 7th Ward Alderwoman Janessa Wilkins. Bonne said to WREX that all voices in Rockford deserved to be heard considering the scale and significance of the project.

Bonne told 13 WREX in an email,

“I continue to support the proposed redevelopment of the Barber Colman campus and continue to hold out hope that local labor and the developer can reach an agreement. But I gave serious thought early yesterday morning to a request from Rudy Valdez on behalf of the southwest Rockford advocacy group SWIFTT to reconsider our vote Monday night. I believe it is important all 14 aldermen have a voice and vote on a question of this magnitude, so I reached out to Ald. Wilkins to let her know that if she wants the opportunity to represent the people of the 7th Ward, I would extend her the courtesy of making a motion to reconsider.”

If no one flips their vote, Wilkins could force a tie with a "no" vote to the PLA, meaning Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara would cast a tie-breaking vote. It's important to note though that the motion to reconsider must first pass before the amendment is voted on again.

If that happens, the council will vote again on the development deal without the PLA, potentially bringing the construction back to fruition within the next couple of weeks.