Barber Colman vote brings hope to nearby neighbors

ROCKFORD — Ahead of Monday night's vote on the Barber Colman project, community members who live in the area shared their thoughts and how they hope this can give their neighborhood a much-needed new look and new opportunities.
Stephanie Figueroa lives just minutes from the proposed project space and said this redevelopment could give the community resources they have been lacking for quite some time.
"It's actually a really good idea that they're going to be changing how the community is and it's going to be something very beneficial for us since over here on this side of town we need more locations," Figueroa said.
Another nearby resident, Ellie Welch, hopes this addition can bring more foot traffic to the fifth ward.
"It's really sad to look at the buildings when they're all torn down and basically falling apart. It would be really nice to be able to see something new and clean in our area and maybe it would bring more people into the Rockford area," Welch said.
Valeria Gonzalez-Calderon lives across the street from the proposed area and hopes the eye-sore she has to look at daily can be repurposed.
"It's exciting, I guess, to have something new. Something new to look at and something done with the place instead of it just sitting there letting it go to waste because it's a pretty big space and they can do something about it," Gonzalez-Calderon said.
Gonzalez-Calderon also shared how over the years, they have seen their hopes rise over potential projects happening with Barber Colman, making the vote that much more impactful for them.
"I always thought that they were going to do something about it because I've always heard rumors of, oh they're going to build a college or something with it. I've been pretty excited to hear about it but nothing has ever happened to it. Its just been there, just sitting there all these years," Gonzalez-Calderon said.
And for Figueroa, the use herself and her neighbors will get out of it make it an exciting potential addition that she hopes can come to fruition.
"If it's a yes, for the community as well, I feel like it would just be better because we already have some stuff out here so it would just be an add-on for the area that we need. It would be something essential that us the community we would be using," Figueroa said.
13 WREX will continue to keep you updated with the status of the Barber Colman vote.