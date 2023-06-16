Barber Colman project set to reach decision at Tuesday's City Council meeting

ROCKFORD — Rockford City Council will vote on the long-awaited Barber Colman project at Tuesday night's meeting.
This project has been under consideration for redevelopment for a few years. It is set to cost over $420 million dollars and will bring apartments and new businesses to the blighted area. If approved, construction would have two phases, with the first set to start just weeks after the vote.
With this vote happening in just five days, Mayor Tom McNamara reminds us of how now is truly the time to make some progress on the space.
"An entire campus of vacant and blighted buildings right now. Its been there for far too long. More than 25 years its sat vacant and we at the city of Rockford have had to pay money to poorly maintain it, right, and so you're looking at more than a $400 million dollar development," McNamara said.
This long-awaited redevelopment is over two decades in the making.
"We've been working on it for the last 22 years, it just hasn't come to fruition. And so, certainly there have been potentials but development is hard, especially when it's a project this complex and this size," said Karl Franzen, the Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Rockford.
Karely Pasillas works at a grocery store next door to Barber Colman and sees it as a big opportunity to bring more people to this area of the city.
"I think it's a good idea because it would bring more customers in and then there would be a lot more people here and I would like that. I would like to have things nearby, ya know," Pasillas said.
Pasillas is also a life-long Rockford resident, making her that much more excited for the potential of this project.
"It would make it very, very, very convenient because I waste a lot of gas trying just to shop. I waste a lot of gas in and out back because everything is literally on the way on East State. All those stores, all the nice stores are all on East State so we need the stores here," Pasillas said.
And should this project receive a yes at Tuesday's City Council meeting, construction would begin within weeks, bringing this project one step closer to a reality.
"Their building permits are ready to be issued, and so, we get this approved, it will take 30 days to actually convey the property to them and they will start construction this year. It's about an 18-20 month construction window and so we would expect these first units to come on in early 2025," Franzen said.