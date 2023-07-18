J. Jeffers & Co. to start on first phase of Barber Colman after redevelopment agreement approved

Barber Colman vote flips after second vote A motion to reconsider forced a tie broken by Mayor Tom McNamara, striking down a mandated labor agreement and moving the project forward in concept

Update, 7/18 2:21 p.m. — The City of Rockford posted a tweet reporting that J. Jeffers & Co will start its first $170 million phase of Colman Yards.

The development will total about $430 million in investment when finished.

ROCKFORD — The Barber Colman redevelopment project, also known as Colman Yards, is moving forward after a tense night in the Rockford City Council Chambers.

On Wednesday, 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne said he would make a motion to reconsider the prior week's vote all due to a key voice being absent, 7th Ward Alderwoman Janessa Wilkins.

With all aldermen present, Bonne submitted a seismic motion to vote again.

Last Monday, aldermen voted 7-6 to require a project labor agreement "killing" the deal, but Monday night, a revote took place with a 7-7 outcome and Mayor Tom McNamara breaking the tie, voting against the project labor agreement.

Now, the developer J. Jeffers will have clearance to move forward with Phase 1 of the project.

The City of Rockford sent out this press release, following tonight's vote.

City Council Approves Barber Colman Agreement

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Tonight, 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne called for a Motion to Reconsider an amendment to the redevelopment agreement for Barber Colman, mandating J Jeffers, as the developer, sign a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) acceptable to the Northwestern Illinois Building Trades Development. That amendment was approved last week by a vote of 7-6. However, 7th Ward Alderman Janessa Wilkins was absent last week due to a family emergency. Alderman Bonne’s motion tonight allowed Alderman Wilkins the opportunity to vote on this historic project. Council voted in favor of reconsidering the amendment. The revote on the amendment resulted in a 7-7 tie among the aldermen, but Mayor Tom McNamara placed the deciding vote against a PLA mandate. Once the amendment was voted down, City Council went on to approve the redevelopment agreement with J. Jeffers unanimously.

“I’d like to thank City staff for their hard work in putting this development agreement together, and City Council for ultimately supporting this historic project,” says Mayor McNamara. “I have been invigorated in the last week seeing all of our residents and organizations come together to show their support for this project and this City. This is a great day to be a Rockfordian!”

The full $430 million plan, which is expected to be completed over 10 years, includes 500 square feet of historical rehabilitation, 1.5 million square feet of new construction, 900 multi-family units and 130,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as public green space and an activated riverfront.

Phase 1A of construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed in late 2024. The $100 million phase includes the renovation of three existing buildings into 215 apartments, a roof deck, co-working space and the creation of a parking garage with 336 spaces.

Phase 1B, which is scheduled to begin in January of 2025 and cost $70 million, includes rehabilitation of all of the remaining historic buildings. When complete, it will house an additional 119 apartments, as well as space for a restaurant, events and other retail.

Phase 2 consists of new construction on the remainder of the property and will be completed in multiple phases. The timing of these phases is dependent on market factors. It will include new construction and parking, as well as 43 three-flats and 74 townhomes.

The developer stopped all work on the project after last Monday's vote, but now their original deal has been passed by Rockford aldermen, construction could resume in the coming days and/or weeks.

No members of J. Jeffers were present at this Monday's meeting for comment.

The second vote came after a loud week of community advocates raised their voices to bring the project back, with or without a labor agreement.

One of the loudest voices was Gary Anderson, a high-profile architect and historian who slammed aldermen who passed through the labor agreement, claiming it would harm the city for decades.

