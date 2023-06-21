Barber Colman deal closer than it has ever been, but some aldermen still have questions

ROCKFORD — Nearly anyone you ask in Rockford's fifth ward will tell you Barber Colman stands as a negative symbol.

Longtime resident and fifth ward alderman for more than ten years Venita Hervey and current alderman Gabrielle Torina both feel pain and neglect every time they drive by the blighted campus off of South Main Street.

"It's that constant ache," Hervey said. "It's a constant ache and what do you do?"

"It's about finally taking something which has stripped people of hope, turning it around and redeveloping it and creating something beautiful," Torina said.

Both though have voiced their support for a transformation of the site from J Jeffers that would bring a guaranteed $170 million dollar redevelopment that will split between commercial businesses, retail and more than 300 housing units.

For Hervey, she thought that the next movement for the site would be demolition after a promising deal with Rock Valley College bottomed out. The city projects demolition of the site to cost anywhere between $16 million and $19 million, but touts that it is getting a great deal because they're only committed to spending $6.5 million on the project.

Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni says it's incredible rare to have redevelopment cost less than demolition, which he hopes shines through to people and the city, and aldermen voting on the project.

"That's a huge win for The City of Rockford when the investment to rehabilitate the property is one third of what it would otherwise cost to demolish and remediate the site," Cagnoni said.

However, some aldermen still have questions about the project. They want more time to review the 300 page redevelopment document sent out by the city before giving a final vote on what could amount to a $420 million total project.

What stands between the $170 million guaranteed development and $420 million development is market conditions, construction costs and interest rates. Though, the aldermen are green-lighting the entire $420 development with a yes vote. Fourth ward alderman Kevin Frost in particular asked several questions to J Jeffers' representative on Tuesday night. Some of his concerns relate to not having clear, drawn out plans for $250 of the project.

"It is concerning about where do we move forward from there, what are our responsibilities as a city, what are the taxpayers' responsibilities going forward?" Frost said.

Though his bigger concerns which were echoed by other aldermen including Chad Tuneberg and Frank Beach included Rockford's overall commitment and financial protection in the deal. As mentioned earlier, Rockford touts that it's commitment in the project is just $6.5 million, but that factors in all the city loans getting paid back and doesn't include the tax incentives handed out by the city. There were also questions about J Jeffers' commitment to hiring local laborers.

While the development made it through the planning and development committee, Frost and other aldermen laid over a final vote for a later date while he and others look for definitive answers to their questions.

"We as aldermen have been waiting months and months and months to get our hands on the development agreement," Frost said. "We got it Thursday, today is Monday. There’s questions to be asked. We got some of them answered tonight, but as indicated tonight, there were several questions I asked tonight that I don’t feel like I got a straight answer on."

Frost says he wants to see this project goes forward, but needs more time and answers before he can give his full support to the project.