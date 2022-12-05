Ban On Assault Rifles Could Become State Law In 2023

FREEPORT (WREX) — Protecting Illinois Communities Act could be the bill that brings a ban to assault rifles across the state if approved next year.
House bill 58-55, if passed into law will ban assault rifles everywhere in the state.
The law also bans high-capacity magazines holding 10 rounds or more. The law will also prevent those under the age of 21 from obtaining a Firearms Owners Identification Card as known as a FOID card.
If you currently own an assault rifle you would be required to register the weapon within 300 days.
However, Republican State Representative Andrew Chesney feels the law does not serve people's best interest.
“We already have some of the most restrictive gun regulations in the entire country, we also have some of the least safe cities in the country and so it's my view that additional gun regulations take the rights from law-abiding people, "said Chesney.
J Ryan, Owner of Jade Inc. Gun and Ammo, shares some of those same feelings.
"I believe in Gun control but to blame a semi-automatic gun is like blaming a bud wiser bottle for a DUI people need to start taking responsibility for their own actions," said Ryan.
Democratic State Representative Maurice West, however, has a different perspective, saying this bill is imperative to ensuring the safety of communities against gun violence.
"We are not taking guns away, we are just being proactive in putting benchmarks in place for safety in our communities and safety within our parades, our churches, grocery stores," said West.
West fellow Democratic State Representative Dave Vella remains skeptical of the bill's potential benefit to the community here in the Stateline.
"What percentage of the shootings happening in the streets of Rockford are from assault rifles and high-capacity clips? I do not know. When I was a criminal defense attorney, I saw most of the shootings were with pistols," Vella said. "They had clips in them, but they were not high-capacity clips".