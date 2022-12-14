Baltimore man arrested in Loves Park after 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine found in car

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A 28-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland has been arrested after Winnebago County Sheriff deputies found over eight pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in his car.
On Tuesday, December 13, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit were carrying out an investigation in the Machesney Park area.
After watching a suspected narcotics transaction happen, the Narcotics Unit arrested Casey Pulley in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard.
Deputies found over 8 pounds (or 4 kilograms) of fentanyl-laced cocaine inside the suspect's car.
The Winnebago County States Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Casey L. Pulley, 28, of Baltimore, Maryland
- 1 count of manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of fentanyl
- 1 count of manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of cocaine
- Both counts are enhanced class X felonies