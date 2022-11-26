Balloon causes outage in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Update as of 9:00 on 11/26: "A power outage that impacted the 10th annual Stroll on State was caused by a single mylar balloon that made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens," according to George Gaulrapp, ComEd external affairs manager.
According to ComEd, power should be restored to the area around 11:45 Saturday Night.
ComEd is reporting an outage near Madison and Market Streets in Downtown Rockford Saturday Night.
Officials are asking visitors to avoid the area.
Stroll On State Fireworks are still on for 8:30 P.M. according to officials.
According to the ComEd power outage map, around 250 people are affected by the outage.
ComEd has crews investigating the outage at this time.