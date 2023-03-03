 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Balloon Bots Robotics" is held at Rockford University

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford University Web Pic.jpg

ROCKFORD — The Balloon Bots Robotics event was held Thursday at Rockford University.

The event brought RPS 205 students to the university to compete robots they built in class. Each robot had three balloons attached to it and the competition was to pop the balloons of your opponents.

250 RPS students from four area high schools, (Gilford, East, Jefferson, and Roosevelt,) attended. 

Gilford High School Junior, Katie Dao, said several hours of work went into the competition for the students. 

"We have spent a pretty long time working on this challenge. Throughout the whole year we've learned how to code, we've learned how to build, and the process of how to design it," said Dao. 

This was the first time the, "Balloon Bots Robotics," has been held since 2020. 

Tags

Recommended for you