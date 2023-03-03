"Balloon Bots Robotics" is held at Rockford University

ROCKFORD — The Balloon Bots Robotics event was held Thursday at Rockford University.
The event brought RPS 205 students to the university to compete robots they built in class. Each robot had three balloons attached to it and the competition was to pop the balloons of your opponents.
250 RPS students from four area high schools, (Gilford, East, Jefferson, and Roosevelt,) attended.
Gilford High School Junior, Katie Dao, said several hours of work went into the competition for the students.
"We have spent a pretty long time working on this challenge. Throughout the whole year we've learned how to code, we've learned how to build, and the process of how to design it," said Dao.
This was the first time the, "Balloon Bots Robotics," has been held since 2020.