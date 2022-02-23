Ballet Folklorico: culture, comfort and connecting through traditional dance

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Much of history can be looked at and reviewed through the arts.
When it comes to Hispanic culture, dance is the operative history lesson.
It's been a part of Elizabeth Hernandez's life ever since she was a child.
"I was in fifth grade actually here in Rockford. I used to go to a school called RSTA, Rockford Science and Technology Academy which does not exist anymore," Hernandez said.
"I would try to learn new dances. I wanted to remember the dances so when I got older I could teach them."
That dream has come true for Hernandez in the parish hall of Saints Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Every other Wednesday it becomes her dance studio, teaching kids young and old the tradition steps of Ballet Folklorico.
"At first they make so many mistakes because you think about the steps so much and when I see them out there dancing I'm just so proud of them I don't know how to express it," Hernandez said.
It's all a pursuit of education and appreciation.
Not just for the dancers either.
Hernandez wants to welcome all of the community into Ballet Folklorico to connect and learn about a new culture.
"If you don't say anything about it, people see it as just another dance," Hernandez said.
"The more kids in the community that come here, I do tell them this dance is from Guadalajara and this other one is from Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Nayarit. The difference states and the different kinds of dresses we have too."
Hernandez grew up in the U.S but was born in Guadalajara, Mexico.
She feels fortunate to be able to pass her knowledge down to the next generation.
Something that is being well received from the dancers themselves.
"It's just something really special to me because it represents my culture and where my family is from. That's really important to me and this group has become some sort of family to me in a way," Danely Manriquez-Hernandez.
For some, it goes beyond just a cultural experience.
Dancing allows them to get lost in the moment, forgetting about any worries in their lives.
"For me, it makes me really happy because when I get stress or anxiety and I start dancing it just calms me," Alondra Mandujano said.
"Being in Rockford, making a little difference to keep these kids here instead of out there being violent means so much to me. I wish more kids would come here and do this as their comfort."