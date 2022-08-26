Bald eagle screened at Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE — We're all heard the wild stories about some of the odd items moving through TSA security checkpoints at airports. But have you seen this?
You're looking at "Clark the Eagle" being screened by agents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport yesterday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The magnificent bird got a lot of attention when its handlers removed him from his crate as he made his way through the check point.
Clark is trained to spread his wings on demand, so he showed off a bit for the agents and other passengers.
TSA officials confirm that Clark was in a cage before and after he went through security and that they were alerted before he arrived to be screened/
Clark actually travels the country making appearances at baseball games and other events.