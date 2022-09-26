Backyard garden watermelon that grew to be over 80lbs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A watermelon has stirred up quiet the craze in this small neighborhood in Rockford.
A watermelon weighing in at just over 84 pounds started as a small seed before growing to the size it was finally picked at.
Jaxson and Miyla Jacobson both have a green thumb after their mother Lindsay Wilson got them into science experiments and gardening. The brother and sister duo have their own lemonade and vegetable stand during the summer to raise money for their vacation and college fund.
The Grayling Kids Veggie stand has an assortment of fresh produce from peppers, tomatoes, cantaloupe, and even watermelon.
The family thought the giant melon was a misplaced pumpkin seed before they realized what it really was.
"When I saw this in the patch, I was like holy cow," said Wilson. "I actually did think it was a pumpkin until I realized it had stripes and it was a watermelon."
The family didn't know what they were going to do with such a big watermelon before coming to the idea of donating it to their elementary school.
Jaxson Jacobson said, "I like to have my science teacher see it, because I want to see the look on her face when she realizes that's a watermelon."
The melon will be gifted to Rockford Christian Elementary so the entire school can get an up close look and then enjoy it for an afternoon snack.
Jaxson and Miyla will start working on what to plant for next years vegetable stand soon, and watermelon will definitely be in the planting pot to try to break their record of 84.6lbs.