BACK TO SCHOOL: What's new for RPS 205?

ROCKFORD — RPS 205 returns to school on August 31st, with specific back to school start times.

Elementary - First day starts at 7:15 a.m.

Middle School - First day starts at 10:05 a.m.

High School - First day starts at 9:10 a.m.

RPS 205 has also made some minor schedule changes to their traditional schedule. This comes after staffing shortages and lack of bus drivers after their contracted bus company, 'First Student', is providing less drivers than originally planned. With this change impacting routes, all elementary schools will start 20 minutes earlier than normally planned, but also dismissing 30 minutes earlier. Meanwhile, the schedules for middle and high schools will start and dismiss only 5 minutes later.

In changing these schedules, the district is hoping to provide as many transportation opportunities as possible.

New this year for RPS high schools are the weapon scanners. New weapon scanners are installed at multiple entrances of all five high schools in the district. This measure was done to prevent outside weapons of all kinds from entering campuses, in a measure to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.

"We know metal detectors weren't quite the right route to go because students might be staying outside for a while to try to get through, where [now] we can just walk through at a natural pace through a system like this," Chief Information Officer for RPS 205 Jason Barthel said.

"We've heard a lot from the community and we're hoping that this will help ease that concern because students are coming to a safer environment."

Aside from the weapon scanners, the district is also introducing its brand new IB candidate elementary school. A new special programs school bringing unique rigor and special profile learner themes, a first of its kind for the district. Click here for more information on IB at Conklin school.

Best of luck to all students entering the new year!