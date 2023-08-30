Back to school schedule reminders before the first day for RPS 205

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Thursday is the first day of school for Rockford Public Schools students.

There's always some back to school jitters – but most of them don't usually come with just getting to school – but that's a scare RPS 205 had a week before the first classes of the year.

Thankfully – the district has a solution to get everyone to school on time – but there are some different start and finish times you need to know about.

While RPS 205 says they were originally promised at least 50 contracted bus drivers for the school year, the company said only 15 bus drivers would be available for the start of school tomorrow.

That shortage in bus drivers along with the newly extended elementary school days has created a shift in schedules.

“There certainly is a large nationwide shortage in this area, we were confident this extra surplus of drivers would be available based on the assurances we received. Unfortunately that wasn't the case," explains RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett.

"We had to make a quick pivot and fortunately we were able to add these basically this extra 35 minutes a day, 20 extra instructional days which I just say enough about the importance so many of our children are going to benefit from,” he adds.

The shift in schedules will allow bus drivers to cover all bus routes.

The biggest change is for the 21 extended day elementary schools. They will now start 20 minutes earlier and dismiss 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

Middle and high schools will start and end five minutes later on a daily basis.

While the district understands this may not be ideal for some, they do not anticipate any more schedule changes for this school year.