Back To School: Local schools combatting absenteeism

Schools across the nation are seeing a raise in absence rates, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, where students became accustomed to school from home.

The State of Illinois requires that all students in public schools miss no more than 10% of instruction time, which for multiple Stateline schools is roughly 40 days.

"We have some of our kids with chronic absenteeism that are very good students, and they do well at home, but they're just not here," Oregon Junior and Senior High School Assistant Principal, Kip Crandall, said.

"We know that that's not particularly best for their social and emotional well being."

Crandall has dealt with multiple students not wanting to attend school in person but enjoyed at home learning.

However, now that the U.S. is rising from the pandemic, so are attendance policies in Illinois.

At Oregon Junior and Senior High School alone, in the 2022/2023 school year, 44 out of their 600 students were in the chronic absenteeism rate.

"We find sometimes that if we are dealing with adults that didn't value school, then we're dealing with kids that aren't necessarily valuing school," Crandall said.

The Illinois State Board of Education required in person learning beginning in fall 2021, with schools still grasping for methods to have students stay in the classroom.

Oregon CUSD is utilizing intervention programs, especially for at-risk youth who are facing homelessness.

"They face particular challenges that a lot of our other students don't," Crandall said. "We pay particular close attention and build relationships with them and whoever they may be staying with."

While they have multiple programs to intervene with students and get to the root of potential problems, one of their main programs is "Hawks Take Flight."

This program consists of weekly interventions with both staff and students to promote relationships in classes and meet the needs of those who may have issues arriving at school.

Oregon CUSD, is one of many, with Rockford Public School (RPS) District 205 also having issues with absenteeism. One of the main causes that the district attributes the issue to is the ongoing bus driver shortage.

"We do think a bus driver shortage was problematic for student attendance and we've really worked hard to address that with our partners," RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said.

Right now, the State reimburses funding for bus routes outside of a mile and a half radius from each school. The district is now looking to absolve the cost to get students who live closer to schools access to bus routes as well.

"One thing we're going to be trying for the first time is having some differential transportation, we are going to pay local cost to transport some students and a few of our schools to see if that helps increase attendance," Jarrett said.

RPS 205 will also be utilizing an outsource company, First Student, to raise the number of routes, to combat the absenteeism rates. The number of routes for the 2023/2024 school year will now surpass 170.

One RPS 205 parent is thankful that she lives close to Lincoln Middle School, where her daughter attends school, so she could get her to school on time, however, she understands not all families are as fortunate, and is bringing a call to action for other parents to be more involved in the lives of students in encouraging their attendance.

"We need to realize that we need to take care of our kids and raise them ourselves. It's not up to the teacher to raise them," local parent Alyssa Briggs said.

"I feel like if we put a little more effort as a community, as to raising our kids, giving values, and teaching them respect, that will help a lot more."

Both RPS 205 and Oregon CUSD are hoping that these new implementations will lower the rate of absenteeism in local districts.