Back To School: Districts combatting teacher shortage in unique ways

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide teacher shortage has been a topic of discussion as it spirals into multiple issues, with local superintendents scrambling to find solutions and root causes of the problem. While looking for a solution, school districts like Dixon and Belvidere have to use unique measures.

"We'd been hearing about that gap for a variety of reasons. So how do we put ourselves in the best position?" Dixon Public Schools Superintendent, Margo Empen said.

"I think when you are invested in your hometown, you know the families and it is just so much better for our students...there's a better chance of retention of keeping them here if they were born and raised here."

Dixon, a smaller district compared to others, with just under 3,000 students, believes its small size can benefit them in the long run, with a local pool of students giving back to their community and returning to the city as an educator.

The district partnered with Sauk Valley Community College to run "Education Pathway", providing dual-enrollment classes free of charge to juniors and seniors who are interested in entering the field of education and becoming educators.

"Education pathway was one way thing that we did to hopefully cut down on the amount of open positions that we have," Empen said.

"We also created a program through our teaching assistants that if they are interested in going back and getting their education degree to become a teacher, we pay a portion of their classes and things that are associated with getting a bachelor's degree."

While the new funding and classes are fairly new to the district, they are hoping keeping that local pool could bear positive fruit in the years to come.

Belvidere CUSD 100 has to tackle other battles of its own and with a size nearly three times bigger than Dixon and closer districts nearby, the competition for staff is wide.

"It's challenging, because we do have a lot of districts that surround the area," Assistant Superintendent for Belvidere Megan Johnson said.

"We're not a large district...we're not a small district. You kind of have that happy medium, where we do have access to some resources, [but] at the same time, everybody knows everybody."

To combat the competition, Belvidere is aiming to find staff slightly farther from home, recently introducing their visitor teacher program, bringing in educators from places like Spain or Columbia to teach dual language classes, broadening availability to multi-language students while continuing to fill vacant slots.

"Not only [will this] help the shortage, but also make sure that we have teachers that are able to teach in both languages for our dual language programming," Johnson said.

Both districts are few of many aiming to bring more staff to their schools, however, are hoping these new measures will show positive results. As of now, both are offering hiring bonuses for teachers and substitutes, while Dixon is offering to pay for teacher assistants license renewal to continue their education in the field.