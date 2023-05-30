Average national price of gas is $1.06 lower than 2022, according to GasBuddy

ROCKFORD, Ill. — According to data from GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging about $3.55 On May 30.
The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is about $1.06 per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has dropped 4.9 cents in the last week and is averaging about $3.91 per gallon.
"Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we're still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there's a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer."