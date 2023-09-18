Autopsy identifies teenager found dead in flipped car following traffic accident Friday night

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — On Saturday, police released details into a fatal crash off of the 9800 block of North Alpine Road.

After a report of a single traffic accident around 11:30 p.m. Friday, deputies arrived to the scene and discovered a Volkswagen Golf on its side.

Police found the sole occupant, identified as 18-year-old Loves Park resident Mason Bernabe, dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, authorities determined that around 11:30 p.m., Bernabe was driving his car northbound in the 9800 block of North Alpine Road when his car left the road, hit a culvert, and rolled his car several times.

The driver was then ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Bernabe was assessed by emergency personnel on the scene was was deemed to be beyond resuscitation.

Bernabe was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m.

An autopsy performed on September 18 showed that Bernabe's preliminary cause of death is blunt trauma of the head due to a motor vehicle crash.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.

