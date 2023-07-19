Autopsy did not show traumatic injury to Rockford man who died in hospital after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man requests an ambulance during a traffic stop on Monday and dies after being taken to an area hospital.

On July 17 around 7:59 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper pulled over a car by the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street in Rockford.

During the stop, the driver, 33-year-old Rockford resident Lamar Bell, requested an ambulance be called to the location.

While on the scene, Bell started to show signs of a medical emergency associated with the consumption of narcotics.

The driver was taken to UW Health Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department.

Narcotics were also found in the car Bell was driving.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday did not show any traumatic injury to Bell, but support the consumption of narcotics by Bell.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be posted as they become available.