Authorities ask drivers to use caution at intersections following a vehicle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A motorcycle crash happening over the weekend in Rockford has led authorities to urge drivers to use extreme caution at intersections.
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday, August 19th, at the intersection of Montague and Meridian Rd. The wreck involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Protection District Chief Jonathan Trail, this intersection was the scene of another crash just over a week ago.
Chief Trail asks drivers to be more aware of their surroundings to protect themselves and others.
"Slow down and be aware of the intersection. Take a second glance before you proceed. It’s going to potentially save somebody's life,” said Trail.