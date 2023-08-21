 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Authorities ask drivers to use caution at intersections following a vehicle crash in Rockford

  • Updated
MOTOR CRASH ACCIDENT

ROCKFORD —  A motorcycle crash happening over the weekend in Rockford has led authorities to urge drivers to use extreme caution at intersections.

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday, August 19th, at the intersection of Montague and Meridian Rd. The wreck involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Protection District Chief Jonathan Trail, this intersection was the scene of another crash just over a week ago.

Chief Trail asks drivers to be more aware of their surroundings to protect themselves and others.

"Slow down and be aware of the intersection. Take a second glance before you proceed. It’s going to potentially save somebody's life,” said Trail.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

