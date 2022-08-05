August is Black Business Month: We highlight the Oldest Ba

BELOIT (WREX) -- A rock county staple, Clippers and Cuts, has been around for generations making their mark not only on clients but in the community as the oldest barber and beauty shop in Beloit.
Starting the business could not be possible without a plan and help from Rock County Jumpstart.
Owner operator, Patricia A. Majeed, wife of owner, Larry Majeed, said her husband and shop manager, Mary, came up with the plan and were successful.
"My husband and Mary they started the business 35 years ago and they wanted to offer services where families could come, especially husbands mother and kids -that's the conception they came into when thought about opening the business together."
Rock County Jumpstart, an organization that helps kickstart Black and Latin businesses worked with Clippers and Curls.
Executive Director, Genia Stevens says that the importance of bringing attention to these business are pivotal.
"We have done a lot of work with making people more aware that our Black and Latin businesses really need that support."
Jumpstart has helped at least 180 black owned businesses --- bringing major revenue to economy. Since COVID-19 black owned businesses have grown more than 30 percent.
"Rock country jumpstart being apart of that just is such a source of pride for me," Stevens added.
Although businesses faced challenges in the community, Clippers & Curls has proven to be a rock for the people of Beloit.
"They always come back we are thankful, we have to be thankful, said Majeed.
"I mean, its very seldom that we go a month without somebody coming through that has been through here or even has a kid, possibly as an adult that bring their children back too."
Next weekend Clippers and Cuts will receive a legacy award at the black business luncheon -- honoring their contributions to the community.
"I'm glad for Mary but I'm glad for my husband because that was his goal, to establish a quality salon and barber shop and he and Mary acquired that together."