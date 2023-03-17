Auburn High School takes first place at Scholastic Bowl State competition

ROCKFORD — Saturday Auburn High School takes 1st place at Scholastic Bowl State competition.
Auburn High School's Scholastic Bowl Team is heading to the state competition this weekend.
The team won the IHSA Sectional Championship last week.
The coach of the team tells 13 WREX how this team is an extra special one.
"This is the 1st team where I've been their head coach the whole 4 years. This is my 5th year so for me it's kind of extra special because I've been involved in all 4 years and seen how some of these players have grown, especially the seniors," said Nevagay Abel.
Auburn High School held a sendoff today for the team as they headed out of town.
The team has been competing in tournaments since September and although this is the state competition, they are not stopping here.
The coach gives WREX more information on the next steps for the group.
"We have some regular tournaments in preparation for the national tournaments. So, there's 2 national tournaments that we plan on competing in. One is in Atlanta, that's the NAQT High School National Championship and we'll be taking a team there. And then in June we go to the Pace Championship, which is held in Chicago and we'll be taking two teams there," said Abel.
The team will compete tomorrow in Normal, Illinois.