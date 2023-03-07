 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn High School student arrested for bringing a weapon to school

  • Updated
  • 0
RPS 205 – Auburn High School
By Richard Bodee

ROCKFORD — An Auburn High School student is under arrest after bringing a weapon to school.

RPS 205 sent a message to parents about the incident saying the school was never placed on lockdown and the incident was over in about three minutes.

In the release sent from Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer, she says a staff member overheard a threat, took the student aside to ask questions and got the weapon in three minutes.

In the release Keffer says, "I know a lot can happen in three minutes. I am relieved to be able to say with confidence that our students are safe at school."

RPS says police will stay at the school through the end of the day as a precaution.

This comes just six days after another weapon was found and taken out of Auburn High School.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you