Auburn High School student arrested for bringing a weapon to school

ROCKFORD — An Auburn High School student is under arrest after bringing a weapon to school.
RPS 205 sent a message to parents about the incident saying the school was never placed on lockdown and the incident was over in about three minutes.
In the release sent from Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer, she says a staff member overheard a threat, took the student aside to ask questions and got the weapon in three minutes.
In the release Keffer says, "I know a lot can happen in three minutes. I am relieved to be able to say with confidence that our students are safe at school."
RPS says police will stay at the school through the end of the day as a precaution.
This comes just six days after another weapon was found and taken out of Auburn High School.