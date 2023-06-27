Auburn beats Byron in overtime to win East Summer League Tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Auburn Knights beat the Byron Tigers in a thriller to win the East Summer League on Tuesday. The Tigers put together a huge comeback after trailing by double digits at the half.
Ryan Tucker led the charge for the Tigers, knocking down two crucial three's to put Byron back in front. It looked like Rakim Chaney would be the hero for the Knights in regulation.
The Auburn Senior had a steal and a bucket to put the Knights up by two with just under eight seconds remaining, but that was enough time for the Tigers. Jack Hively scored at the buzzer to send the game into a one minute overtime period.
After a scoreless overtime, the game went into sudden-death. Sophomore Amir Danforth knocked down a deep three for the game winner to give the Knights the win.