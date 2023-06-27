 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Auburn beats Byron in overtime to win East Summer League Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Auburn Knights beat the Byron Tigers in a thriller to win the East Summer League on Tuesday. The Tigers put together a huge comeback after trailing by double digits at the half. 

Ryan Tucker led the charge for the Tigers, knocking down two crucial three's to put Byron back in front. It looked like Rakim Chaney would be the hero for the Knights in regulation.

The Auburn Senior had a steal and a bucket to put the Knights up by two with just under eight seconds remaining, but that was enough time for the Tigers. Jack Hively scored at the buzzer to send the game into a one minute overtime period. 

After a scoreless overtime, the game went into sudden-death. Sophomore Amir Danforth knocked down a deep three for the game winner to give the Knights the win. 

