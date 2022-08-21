ATV driver killed after rollover accident in rural Freeport Saturday

FREEPORT (WREX) — One person was killed after their ATV overturned in rural Freeport Saturday afternoon.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Autumn Ln. in Freeport just after 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of an ATV accident.
Deputies found an overturned ATV in a creek with the driver trapped underneath. The driver died at the scene, according to the Stephenson County Coroner's Office.
The driver's identity has not yet been released as authorities notify family members. The cause of the crash is remains unknown at this time.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation with assistance from the Freeport Rural Fire Department, Freeport Rural Ambulance, Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Stephenson County Coroner's Office.