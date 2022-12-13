Attorneys: RPS student who was body slammed felt intimidated to not file lawsuit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new complaint from attorneys alleges Rockford Police and the Rockford School Board tried to pressure Paris Moore and his family to not pursue legal action.
Paris Moore and his family filed suit against the Rockford School District, City of Rockford, school liaison officer Bradley Lauer along with several others after an incident on September 21, 2021.
On that day, Lauer allegedly picked up and slammed Moore to the ground, fracturing Moore's skull and causing permanent brain damage.
On December 12, 2022, Moore's attorneys filed an amended complaint that gave more details of what they consider an intimidation tactic by police and the school district.
Moore's attorneys say in the complaint that officials said no charges would be pressed against Moore from the incident. The lead attorney on the case, Al Hofeld Jr., added in the complaint that Auburn's principal, Jennifer Keffer, and an unnamed school board member reaffirmed on October 18, 2021, that Moore would face no school discipline or juvenile charges.
Despite the assurances, the complaint says the family got a letter from a juvenile probation officer in November that Moore 'was charged with an alleged offense' and that he would be prosecuted if the family didn't come to a meeting.
In a conversation on December 13, Hofeld Jr. told 13 Investigates that the meeting didn't offer a lot of details about what the charge was, and sometime after January 1 of 2022, the charge was terminated. At this time, the alleged charges are still unknown to Hofeld Jr. and his legal team because the records are sealed under the Illinois Juvenile Records Act, and Moore's family says they were never told what the charge was.
Hofeld added in the conversation that he believes the charge would be something along the lines of resisting arrest or obstruction of justice stemming from the September incident, but reasserted he believe his client did nothing to be charged in the first place and that any charges against him after officials said there wouldn't be any would be an attempt to intimidate and influence the family not to pursue legal action.
We reached out to The Rockford Police Department and City of Rockford about the incident to which they responded, "Whether or not any juvenile is arrested or referred to the states attorney is not something that we can disclose."
Rockford and its attorneys have until December 27 to answer to the amended complaint from Hofeld.
Read the full amended complaint below: