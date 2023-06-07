Athletes of the Week - Tommy Townsend, Jimmy Amptmann and Owen Piazza

SYCAMORE (WREX) - For the first time in school history, the Sycamore Spartans Baseball team is heading to State. It was poetic win for the Spartans, winning on the same field where their season was ended in 2022.
"It was special to get back there," Owen Piazza said. "That was our goal ever since we lost that game."
"Coming back this year and being able to get the job done, it's awesome," Tommy Townsend said.
"This year wasn't going to feel complete without getting a win there," Jimmy Amptmann said.
Townsend, Amptmann and Piazza have all made huge contributions on the mound throughout the playoffs. Townsend pitched a three inning save in their win over St. Francis to hold on to a 3-2 win.
"I've never really been a pitcher," Townsend said. "I just do what the team needs me to."
Then it was Amptmann not allowing an earned run through nearly six innings in the Sectional Championship.
"I try my hardest," Amptmann said. "I go out there, let loose, have some fun."
In the biggest game of their season, Owen Piazza came in and pitched six innings of shutout baseball to cap off two dominant outings from the Spartans.
"Me and him (Amptmann) have always been some of the top pitchers," Piazza said.
Now the Spartans get ready for Nazereth Academy this Friday for their State Semifinal.
"It's obviously really exciting, I'm just excited for the experience," Piazza said.
"Just relax, no fear," Townsend said. "We're ready for them, we're not scared."
"I know we're going to have no fear going into this game," Amptmann said. "We're going to go out there and give it every last bit we got."
The Spartans semifinal game is this Friday in Joliet at noon.