Athlete of the Week - Brayden Savitski-Lynde

ROCKTON (WREX) - Brayden Savitski-Lynde is gearing up for his final high school volleyball season with Hononegah. His senior class is looking for some redemption this year after their season came to a close in the Sectional Championship last year.
"We had a heartbreaking loss," Savitski-Lynde said. "We to go further last year, we're just hoping we can come back and do better this year. We have the pieces to do it, we just have to put it all together."
While there was a lot of emotion behind that loss, it can give them an edge this time around.
"That experience we had last year, going far and facing different competition," Savitski-Lynde said. "We've seen it already, we just have to take that experience and use it."
Savitski-Lynde is going all in on volleyball. The 6'6 Hononegah Senior didn't play basketball for his final season.
"I didn't want to risk getting injured in basketball. I missed it this year, but I knew where my heart lied."
While he put a close on basketball, his volleyball career won't end anytime soon. He'll be a Division One athlete next season at Ball State.
"It's what I've dreamed of my whole life," Savitski-Lynde said.
He'll be going to a great volleyball program in Muncie, last season the Cardinals made it all the way to the final four.
"It's a really good program, I liked the coaches a lot there. Everything worked out for me to go there."
Before his time in Indiana, our Athlete of the Week will be living in the moment with the team he's spent so much time with.
"I love hanging out with my friends," Savitski-Lynde said. "I'm so close with them and we hang out all the time."
Hononegah will be back on the court next Tuesday against Auburn.