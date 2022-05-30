Asset Positional Survey for Machesney Park conducted June, July

MACHESNEY PARK -- During June and July, the North Park Public Water District will be conducting an asset positional survey in Machesney Park.
Personnel will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All work times and project schedules are approximate so changes are possible to occur.
The North Park Public Water District would like to remind the public that the positional survey will cover all of the infrastructure that is located in road rights-of-way, easements, and alleys and so you can expect our crews to be working and marking in all of these access routes.
This survey will result in an updated mapping of District assets as well as provide a database of critical water infrastructure positions for locating in the future.
This survey will be conducted in four parts, through the summers of 2021 through 2024.
The 2022 Positional Survey Area is generally described as follows:
- Between West Lane Road (IL 173) and Swanson Road - North/South
- Between Rock River and Belvidere Road - East/West