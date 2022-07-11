Assault suspect had access to BB gun, homemade firearm

ROCKFORD -- On Friday, June 8 around 4:20 p.m., Rockford Police responded to a call to the 1300 block of Charles Street for reports of an armed subject.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they found 69-year-old Rockford resident Daniel Walker.
Walker was in possession of a BB gun and a homemade firearm.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Daniel Walker, 69, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
Aggravated Assault
Unlawful Possession of Ammunition