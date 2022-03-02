Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten Season; local churches encourage prayers for Ukraine

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Christians around the world and right here at home have started to observe the Lenten season by receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday. One Catholic church in the Stateline took time on the special day to offer up prayers for people suffering overseas.
The Diocese of Rockford is encouraging all Catholics to join Pope Francis during Ash Wednesday and the rest of Lent to pray and conduct acts of charity with the people of Ukraine in mind.
St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park hopes to spread unity and peace not just here but around the world.
Catholics are asked to reflect and reset their spiritual journey during the 40 days of Lent.
"Lent is really a special time to open ourselves to that grace of that renewal," said Msgr. Steve Knox of St. Bridget Church. "It's kind of like a wake up call a little bit in a spiritual journey because everyone can kind of drift a little bit. This year with things kind of opening up, with masks going optional, there is just more people coming out which is great."
Ash Wednesday had a much different tone this year as the Diocese of Rockford announced face masks are optional along with easing other COVID-19 restrictions.
"With the ashes, we were asked rather than to press them on peoples' foreheads; we were just asked to sprinkle some on the top of their heads," said Msgr. Knox when explaining what past Ash Wednesdays looks liked during the pandemic.
"It's starting to feel more like a community again and we just love the social interactions, not only for us as parents but as well as for our kiddos," said St. Bridget Parishioner Carlee Zeller.
She says for her family, Ash Wednesday is a family tradition.
"Before we even got our ashes she kept asking, 'is it time? Is it time? Is it time," said Carllee while holding her daughter. "We like to create a paper chain and just kind of take one chain off as the Lenten season goes on."
The Zeller family say Ash Wednesday is a way to come together and find peace when the world can often present chaos.
"Especially going into the Lenten season with everything going on in the world; this is a really great way to just concentrate and bring ourselves back to Christ," said Zeller.
"They feel that anguish as they see the images of the people who are suffering and some of the brutality of war. It's horrible. So we want to be in prayerful support in whatever way we can to be with those folks," explained Msgr. Knox.
Offering up sacrifices, prayers and good deeds during Lent to let those suffering the most know they're not alone.
Lent ends 40 days from Wednesday or on April 16. Easter Sunday is the day after and is often celebrated as the end of Lent with Christ's resurrection.