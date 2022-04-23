As weather warms, doctors urge awareness of seasonal allergy symptoms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the weather warms up in the Stateline, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal allergies.
Experts with OSF Healthcare say millions of Americans, especially in the Midwest, struggle with spring allergies as plants begin to pollinate after the winter season.
According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, spring allergies typically begin in February with tree pollination, lasting until the early summer as grass and other plants pollinate.
Common symptoms of seasonal allergies include congestion, sneezing, eye irritation, cough, wheezing, and headaches.
Ben Guth, a nurse practitioner with OSF, says he's already seen many patients come in with these symptoms.
"We've seen a lot of runny noses, a lot of congestion," Guth says. "My schedule is filling up with people who have a lot of these complaints. It's starting to really hit everyone now that spring is starting to come and we're getting warmer weather."
Some people can say that they have never experienced the effects of seasonal allergies, but experts at OSF say it is possible to develop the allergies later in life, sometimes being triggered if you move from one area to another.
Many over-the-counter products for seasonal allergies are available for symptoms of allergies, including eye drops. Doctors warn, however, that prolonged use of eye drops can cause your eyes to become more irritated than they were before.
If you are trying several methods to combat allergies and are still experiencing symptoms, experts recommend calling your doctor for an appointment to check if you may have an infection.