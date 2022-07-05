Art for Peace inspires donations for those in dire need in Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While we can't stop the war in Ukraine from raging on, we can do our part to boost supportive efforts for those in dire need. That's exactly what six Rockford organizations teamed up to do through works of art.
Art is touching lives around the world and right here in Rockford, including for Valeriia Skurtol. She is a Ukrainian citizen who now lives in the Forest City. She says she finds comfort in the dozens of local art pieces up for auction.
"When I first came to the United States and I said that I'm from Ukraine, nobody seriously knew where this country is," explained Skurtol. "But now people know: who is Zelenskyy, what is Ukraine, what we have, what we produce, what we sell, and they speak about our problem, and they speak about Ukraine and they fight for our independency."
Skurtol moved to Rockford three years ago. While she's chasing her dream of becoming an American doctor, so many of her friends and family are suffering back home.
"I feel pain. I think all of what unites us, as Ukrainians, all around the world is that we feel so much pain inside," said Skurtol.
"Your heart just aches for these people that are dealing with this day-to-day in their front yard," said Master Pastellist Nancie King Mertz. "It's hard to know how to help and so when this opportunity came along, I thought this was a positive way to help."
While little can be done to stop the war, artists like Mertz are doing what they can like donating their creations to be auctioned off in the first Art for Peace event. The proceeds go to the Brovary Ukraine Relief Fund.
"Whoever purchases the piece will always be reminded of this event, and Ukraine and the good that they have done," said Mertz.
At the art action, pictures and paintings lined the University Club in Rockford depicting the horror so many in Ukraine are facing right now.
"Many pictures are showing the very commonality of WWII and what they are going through right now and it's horrifying," said Mertz.
Mertz hopes by spreading beauty out into the world, beauty will return to Ukraine.
"So many pictures. I already made some friends that also speak Ukrainian," exclaimed Skurtol. "For me, my heart is melting."
The dozens of small artistic gestures from local artists are hoping to bring the country and the world closer together and inspire us to do more good.