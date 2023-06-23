Arson investigations continue as seven vacant homes catch fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple fires have ignited in vacant homes over the last month, with majority of these taking place within near distances of each other. Rockford Fire is treating these as Arson investigations, and is warning residents on tips to prevent future damage to near properties or residents.
"Anytime there is a rash of fires with some similarities, it does pique our interest as a division of fire prevention," the Arson Investigator for Rockford Fire, Michael Schnaper said.
"The concern that we have is whether these fires are actually related or just generally related in that they're all vacant, it does speak to a danger in the community."
These fires include:
|6/20/23
|422 Kishwaukee St
6/20/23
&
6/10/23
512 Buckbee St
|6/18/23
|719 Buckbee St
|6/13/23
|1619 S Main St
|5/27/23
|1419 Blaisdell St
|5/21/23
|540 15th Ave
While these fires are still under investigation, first responders are highlighting their similarities, and their relative area to each other.
City officials share tips to ensure no one is getting into these properties, including reporting any suspicious activity, or homes that seem unkept, including overflow of mail, high grass, broken windows, or cars in lots for long periods of times.
"We have the best chance of success, if we can intervene very early in a vacancy process," the Director for Community and Economic Development for the City of Rockford, Karl Franzen said.
Right now, there are roughly 5,000 vacant properties in Rockford, including both commercial and residential properties. While the city works to ensure is put a plan in place for these properties, including demolition, or redevlopment, getting plans approved is a lengthy legal process.
Fire responders believe that those entering homes, can either be members of the homeless community attempting to cook, or those who are attempting illegal activities.
"So if you see someone trespassing into these houses, if it's boarded up, call the police," Schnaper said.
"That way we can prevent the opportunity for these fires to be set before it happens."
If you want to report a property, you may visit the cities website.