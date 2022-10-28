Arrest warrant served for Freeport man's theft of a Xbox gaming console

FREEPORT, Ill. — On October 28, 20-year-old Freeport resident Travon Tibias, was served an arrest warrant for Aggravated Robbery and Theft From Person.
Tibias was already in custody at the Stephenson County Jail on other charges.
Tibias' bond for this warrant is $75,000. 10% applies.
On September 29, the Freeport Police responded to a robbery call in the parking lot of 223 West Stephenson Street.
Once they arrived, officers learned that a 19-year-old female victim had agreed to meet Tibias to sell an Xbox gaming console.
During the transaction, Tibias ran off with the Xbox.
