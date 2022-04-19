 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made in Sterling home invasion

  • 0
arrest

STERLING (WREX) -- The Sterling Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a home invasion.

Elias Cervantes Jr.,19, of Franklin Grove, is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, and burglary.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call that occurred during the early morning hours of September 27, 2021, in the 200-Block of 12th Avenue.

Cervantes is alleged to have forced his way inside a home, and struck a person living there with a metal bludgeon.

Cervantes was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

Other arrests are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you